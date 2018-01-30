Yanks Aaron Judge Named Topps Card No. 1 • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – New York Yankees star Aaron Judge continues to earn accolades as the reigning American League Rookie of the Year was voted to be Card No. 1 in 2018 Topps® Baseball Series 1 by thousands of fans as revealed exclusively on MLB Network today.

Baseball fans can get the newest Topps Judge card when the Major League Baseball season kicks off with 2018 Topps Baseball Series 1 hitting the stores on January 31. They can also find rookie cards, autograph cards of their favorite players, and an interactive sweepstakes that will last all baseball season with Home Run Challenge.

“Aaron Judge transcended baseball during his record-breaking rookie season,” said David Leiner, Topps Global General Manager. “Fans from across the league were excited to see him play so it comes as no surprise they voted for him to be Card No. 1 for this year’s set. We are thrilled to add him to the list of great players that have been featured on the first card of the year.”

Judge joins players such as Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, Mike Piazza and Derek Jeter as those who have claimed Card No. 1. Mike Trout and Kris Bryant were voted to the top spot the last two seasons, respectively, through an online vote.

Topps, the exclusive trading card partner of Major League Baseball, provides an experience unlike any other. Baseball fans and collectors can’t replicate the fun they have when opening a pack of cards.

Collecting and trading baseball cards has become a hobby that crosses generations with longtime collectors and newcomers alike getting in on the action.

“Collecting baseball cards is a great family activity from the moment you open a pack to getting your favorite player and then putting them in a binder,” Leiner said. “Baseball cards resonate with fans, which you see at the ballpark with fans asking players to sign their Topps cards or in stores where people get together to share in a special hobby.”

This year’s annual release looks at memorable moments and milestones including Jackie Robinson Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, and special throwback nights depicting unique uniforms worn. Topps is also honoring MLB’s award winners from 2017 with special cards made for the Most Valuable Players, Rookie of the Year award winners, Comeback Player of the Year and more. Baseball fans can find the newest Topps baseball product in hobby shops, mass retailers and at Topps.com.

About The Topps Company:

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products.

Topps’ leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, , Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Indian Premier League, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages®, Garbage Pail Kids®, Mars Attacks® and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles.

Topps’ app portfolio, including Topps BUNT®, Topps NFL HUDDLE®, TOPPS KICK® and Topps® Star Wars℠: Card Trader, has been a hit with millions of fans around the world. Topps’ confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop ® Pop, and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com and Candymania.com.