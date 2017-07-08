Yanks Already Losing, Swim Team Documentary • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – With the first inning completed, the New York Yankees are already losing to the National League Central leaders, the Milwaukee Brewers. Playing the second of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium, Milwaukee jumped out to a 3-0 lead when their RF Domingo Santana thunderously blasted his 15th homer of the season.

With two men on bases and desperately needing a third out to conclude the top half of the inning, Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino erroneously gave up the three-run home run to Santana. As a result, Eric Thames and Travis Shaw scored while Santana rounded the bases. With eight innings of baseball remaining, the Pinstripes can rally.

In other news, I wanted to take a moment to inform you of Lara Stolman’s feature and powerful documentary, Swim Team. As stated in the media release sent to me, Swim Team is, “a film festival audience favorite, chronicles the rise of a competitive swim team in New Jersey made up of diverse teenagers on the autism spectrum.”

Synopsis: Swim Team is a feature documentary chronicling the rise of a competitive swim team made up of teenagers on the autism spectrum. Based in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, the cast of Swim Team is largely Latino and Asian, minorities that are underrepresented in competitive swimming and underserved in autism intervention and education.

The film follows three of the team’s star athletes, boys on the cusp of adulthood as they face a future of exclusion and dependence. But everything changes when they come together as a team with parent coaches who train them with high expectations and zero pity. As the team vies for state and national Special Olympics championships, Swim Team captures a moving quest for inclusion, independence and a life that feels winning.

For more information, go to SwimTeamTheFilm.com.