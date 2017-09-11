Yanks Beat Rays, Third Win In A Row • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Due to Hurricane Irma, tonight’s scheduled game between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankes was moved to Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets. With that said, we now return to our scheduled recap of Monday night’s game.

Winners of three straight games, the New York Yankees five-run production in the fourth inning was more than enough to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays by a final score of 5-1.

Despite the game being played in New York, the Yanks were the visiting team on Monday night. In their quest to secure a postseason spot, the Yankees LHP CC Sabathia who with the necessary run support from the offense was able to outduel Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi.

Despite jumping out to a 1-0 lead, the Rays were unable to extend their lead. In the fourth inning, the Yanks were able to tie the game 1-1. Due to a fielding error, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez made it home to give his teammates a 2-1 lead. Moments later, Yankees 3B Todd Frazier three-run homer broke the game wide open for the Yankees.

As hard they tried and as close as they threatened to reduce the Pinstripes four-run lead, it simply wasn’t enough. Now that the first game of their three-game series at Citi Field has concluded, both teams will meet again tomorrow for their scheduled 7:10pm game.

Game Summary: Monday, September 11, 2017