Yanks Blank Blue Jays, Judge Makes Return [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Aaron Judge returns and the Yanks shut down the Jays 11-0.

Pinstripe Fact: RF Aaron Judge played in the field for the final two innings…was reinstated from the 10-day D.L. prior to the game…had not played since being hit by a pitch on 7/26 vs. Kansas City…the Yankees were 25-20 (.556) during Judge’s D.L. stint; went 65-36 (.644) prior to his stint. (Source: New York Yankees)

Game Summary: Saturday, September 1, 2018