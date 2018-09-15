Yanks Blank Blue Jays, Judge Makes Return [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Aaron Judge returns and the Yanks shut down the Jays 11-0.
Pinstripe Fact: RF Aaron Judge played in the field for the final two innings…was reinstated from the 10-day D.L. prior to the game…had not played since being hit by a pitch on 7/26 vs. Kansas City…the Yankees were 25-20 (.556) during Judge’s D.L. stint; went 65-36 (.644) prior to his stint. (Source: New York Yankees)
Game Summary: Saturday, September 1, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Yankees 11 (91-56), Blue Jays 1 (65-82)
- WINNING PITCHER: Masahiro Tanaka (12-5; 6.0IP, 4H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 8SO, 0HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Marco Estrada (7-12; 2.2IP, 6H, 8R, 8ER, 3BB, 2SO, 1HR)
- SAVE: Luis Cessa (2)
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): Andrew McCutchen (18th HR/5th Inning), Didi Gregorius (24th HR/8th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Blue Jays): None
- ATTENDANCE (Paid): 40,138
- TIME: 3:07