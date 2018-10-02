 Yankees To Honor Community Groups with Judge's Chambers Seating This Postseason • Latino Sports

Baseball

Yankees To Honor Community Groups with Judge’s Chambers Seating This Postseason

By

on

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The Yankees announced today that seating in the Judge’s Chambers throughout the 2018 postseason will again be devoted to celebrating our fans, along with honoring every day heroes in our community.

This special opportunity is being provided by the Yankees to reward neighbors and community partners for their commitment to positive outreach that makes a difference in improving the lives of others.

During Wednesday’s Wild Card Game vs. Oakland, the Judge’s Chambers will host students from P.S.-I.S. 218 in the Bronx. A number of these students, who are being recognized for their academic achievement and dedication to their community, will be attending their very first Yankees game. The students are receiving their tickets as part of a special league-wide, postseason effort by Major League Baseball.

Related Items

About Media Release

In an effort to provide you the latest sports news happening within the United States, LatinoSports.com will post Press Releases on a regular basis. Please follow us on Twitter at @LatinoSports.

Recommended for you