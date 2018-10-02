Yankees To Honor Community Groups with Judge's Chambers Seating This Postseason • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The Yankees announced today that seating in the Judge’s Chambers throughout the 2018 postseason will again be devoted to celebrating our fans, along with honoring every day heroes in our community.

This special opportunity is being provided by the Yankees to reward neighbors and community partners for their commitment to positive outreach that makes a difference in improving the lives of others.

During Wednesday’s Wild Card Game vs. Oakland, the Judge’s Chambers will host students from P.S.-I.S. 218 in the Bronx. A number of these students, who are being recognized for their academic achievement and dedication to their community, will be attending their very first Yankees game. The students are receiving their tickets as part of a special league-wide, postseason effort by Major League Baseball.