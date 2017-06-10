Pinstripes Clobber Orioles, Nuff Said! • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade, Saturday night for many of you, the New York Yankees clobbered the Baltimore Orioles by a final score of 16-3. Winners of four straight games, the Yankees lead the American League East with a 36-23 record.

With a 21-9 home record, best in the American League, the Yankees tagged Baltimore for five home runs, 18 hits and 16 runs scored. To be honest, there’s nothing to analyze about tonight’s outrageous win. When it’s said and done, the Yanks grounded and pounded the Orioles for nine innings. While the bats popped loudly for New York, their RHP Luis Severino silenced the O’s by surrendering one run while striking out eight batters in 7.0 innings of work.

When it game finally ended, everyone left Yankee Stadium quietly and in good spirits. As important as the results are in any sport, the moments that you’re able to share it with the people you care and value remains with you for a long time. For all my friends who attended tonight’s game and checked up on me, thank you for your ongoing support.