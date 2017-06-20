Yanks Closed Gap, Tied, Now Trail, Jets PLAY 60 • Latino Sports

Credit: NFL

Bronx, NY – We’re now in the seventh inning and after Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez’s sixth inning home run tied the game 3-3, the Bronx Bombers is off to a horrendous start as their relief pitcher Tyler Clippard has surrended a couple of runs.

As a result, the Pinstripes now trail Los Angeles by a disappointing 5-3 score. With less than three innings to go, New York has time for one final push. Then again, the same can be said for Los Angeles. With that said, the Angels now lead the Yanks by a comfortable score of 6-3. Should the Yanks lose, it’ll be their seventh straight loss to a Cali team.

Moving along, let’s talk about the J-E-T-S. Today, the team held their annual NFL PLAY 60 Character Camp. Hosted by the teams rookies, a group of students had the opportunity to participate in a couple of football drills as well as play catch with the Jets rookies.

About NFL PLAY 60

For nearly a decade, NFL PLAY 60 has brought together the NFL’s long-standing commitment to health and fitness with partner organizations to increase physical activity among youth.

The camps’ mission is to make a positive impact on youth through teaching football skills, emphasizing exercise, and reinforcing the importance of character in athletics and life. These grass roots efforts have made a strong impact in these communities and are creating significant momentum for a broader movement.

The program will work in collaboration with USA Football and its NFL FLAG curriculum, which encourages participants to be physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football, lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship through local community leagues. USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL and its 32 teams.

Since the program was launched in 2007, the NFL has committed more than $325 million to youth health and fitness through programming, grants, and media time for public service announcements.

The NFL and its teams have constructed more than 200 NFL Youth Fitness Zones and integrated programs into more than 73,000 schools since the campaign launched. NFL PLAY 60 is also implemented locally, as part of the NFL’s in-school, after-school and team-based programs. For more information, visit www.NFLRUSH.com/play60.