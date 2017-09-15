Yanks Continue To Own The Orioles • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Winners of three straight contests, the New York Yankees have won 10 out of their last 13 games. Following their 8-2 dismantling of the Baltimore Orioles, the Pinstripes are now 15 games over .500. Depending on the Boston Red Sox’s outcome against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees will be 2 or 3 games back in the AL East.

On Friday night, Yankees RHP Luis Severino earned his eighth win in his last 11 starts. In pacing his team to victory, Severino threw 7 strikeouts. For the season, he has 218 strikeouts. As a result, Severino is now tied for fifth place on the Bronx Bombers single-season strikeouts list. As the youngest Yankee (23yrs) to ever record that many strikeouts, it is possible that Severino will make two more starts with less two weeks in the season.

Following their win, the Yankees are on win away from extending their winning season streak to 25. For manager Joe Girardi, he earned his 900th victory as a Yankee manager. With the season rounding third base, the Yanks return to Yankee Stadium where they will face the Orioles tomorrow at 4:10pm. Tune In, All Rise, Start Spreading the News…

Game Summary: Friday, September 15, 2017