Yanks Crown Royals As Judge Exits With Injury • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The Yankees prior to their 7-2 win in the Bronx Thursday night over the Kansas City Royals saw the arrival of Zach Britton to their bullpen and Friday J.A. Happ their newest acquisition to the starting rotation will arrive at Yankee Stadium. Britton had a clean eighth inning in his Yankees debut out of the pen and Sonny Gray got the win.

Gray was removed after 5.0 innings. His eighth win of the season was cut short after getting hit in the hand with a comebacker. Precaution was taken and an x-ray will also be done to assure that there is no significant injury to the thumb or hand.

Of more concern is with Aaron Judge. The Yankees slugger took a pitch to the right hand in the first inning and manager Aaron Boone was awaiting results of an MRI and CT with hopes that Judge will be okay and back in the lineup.

“Obvious Judge is important,” Boone said. “Strength wasn’t there.” The manager said results would be available shortly and the Yankees hope for the best for their home run leader. But from first reports it appears that Judge was taken to a hospital for further exams after an initial x-ray could not clarify the severity of the injury.

“He’s a big part of our lineup,” Aaron Hicks said. Judge also got on base with a hit and appeared to have the wrist wrapped before exiting to undergo more tests.

The Yankees scored first and never looked back. Gray used his slider to get in and out of trouble and with runners on base was able to attack the strike zone and use a curve and slider. His improvement has shown results, 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA in his last three starts.

And with the addition of Haap, acquired from Toronto earlier in the day, Gray and the consistency will make the Yankees chances that much easier to overtake Boston for the top spot in the Al East.

“I’ve been making the pitches to get good outs with two down,” Gray said. He was not concerned about the hand and expects to make his next start in the next five or six days.

“He’s getting into better rhythms,” Boone said. “More counts where he is ahead of the counts. In jams made some really good pitches. He’s made pitches when he’s got in trouble the last few times. Done that a lot that lately.”

Didi Gregorius accounted for two of the Yankees runs. His three run homer in the fourth inning, 18th of the season was his first at Yankee Stadium since June 15th against Tampa Bay. Those runs opened the door in what became a good night for the Yankees as the Red Sox also lost to the Twins.

So the Yankees gained a game in the standings, four games back of Boston. More importantly they look for another good start from Gray. And they anticipate with hope that Aaron Judge is fine and will be back in the lineup the next few days.

Update on Aaron Judge: Tonight OF Aaron Judge sustained a chip fracture of the right wrist (ulnar styloid bone). No surgery has been recommended. The Yankees approximate a three-week time period before Judge can swing a bat in a game situation.

