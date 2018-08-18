Yanks Crush Blue Jays, South Bronx Memories • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – During today’s New York Yankees dominating 11-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, I enjoyed my conversation with former Yankee batboy now Community Consultant Ray Negron.

As different as we are, our South Bronx upbringing is what we have in common. While he traded his Mickey Mantle cards as a kid to sit in the bleacher section of the old Yankee Stadium, I was yet to be born. By the time he was a batboy for the Yankees, I was born on Opening Day of the rebuilt Yankee Stadium. As unique as we are, it was a matter of time before we crossed paths. Different route, same destination…

As Severino pitched a solid game that was complimented by four home runs, we talked about the 1998 New York Yankees and our lives growing up in the cold and yet sensitive streets of the South Bronx. For the all horrific stories you’ve read about our Borough, there’s plenty of good people who continue to make a difference. Sure it’s a struggle but the hustle is what defines you. Things change but the grit remains in our South Bronx.

