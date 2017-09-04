Yanks Crush Red Sox, Take Three of Four Games • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees played their 13th sellout game of the season. In front of 46,717 spectators, the Bronx Bombers crushed the Boston Red Sox by a convincing 9-2 score. For Boston, they missed their opportunity to extend their lead in the American League East. As a result, New York now trails Boston by 3.5 games. Whether the Yanks catch to Boston remains to be seen.
What the Yankees need to focus on is extending their Wild Card lead. With a two game lead for one of the two wild card sports, the Yanks have the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, and the Seattle Mariners hot on their trial. On Monday, New York will be in Camden Yards for a three-game showdown against the Baltimore Orioles.
To be continued…
Game Summary: Sunday, September 3, 2017
- FINAL SCORE: Yankees 9, Red Sox 2
- WINNING PITCHER: Luis Severino (12-6)
- LOSING PITCHER: Chris Sale (15-7)
- Save: None
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): Chase Headley (11th HR/3rd Inning), Matt Holliday (18th HR/4th Inning), Todd Frazier (22nd HR/4th Inning), Aaron Judge (38th HR/6th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Red Sox): None
- ATTENDANCE: 46,717 (13th Sellout)
- TIME: 3:46