Yanks Crush Red Sox, Take Three of Four Games • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees played their 13th sellout game of the season. In front of 46,717 spectators, the Bronx Bombers crushed the Boston Red Sox by a convincing 9-2 score. For Boston, they missed their opportunity to extend their lead in the American League East. As a result, New York now trails Boston by 3.5 games. Whether the Yanks catch to Boston remains to be seen.

What the Yankees need to focus on is extending their Wild Card lead. With a two game lead for one of the two wild card sports, the Yanks have the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, and the Seattle Mariners hot on their trial. On Monday, New York will be in Camden Yards for a three-game showdown against the Baltimore Orioles.

To be continued…

Game Summary: Sunday, September 3, 2017