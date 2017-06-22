Yanks Defeat Angels, Losing Streak Snapped • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The seven game losing streak was the longest for the New York Yankees since a stretch in April of 2007 when they took the field Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium opposing Los Angeles Angels righthander Ricky Nolasco. For the Yankees this has not been something that they have been accustomed to doing in their 68 games.

Nolasco, was seeking his first win since April 27th. When the night was over Nolasco lost his seventh straight game and the Yankees started a new winning streak with a 8-4 win. With the win, the Yankees moved back into first place in the Al East by a half game. It’s mid-June, but the Yankees said they needed this one.

And despite the first first multi home run game from Martin Maldonado, the Angeles once again went a game below .500, 37-38, as they try to stay in contention before the All-Star break. Nolasco tossed 5.1 innings on seven hits. The damage was two home run balls that led to a career high seventh straight loss.

Didi Gregorius hit his 50th career home run with two on in the second inning and Matt Holliday in the fifth inning hit a long shot to right off Nolasco, his 15th that put the Yankees ahead and they never looked back. So the Yankees began a new streak and the Angels are trying to figure out Nolasco and his tendency to surrender the home run ball.

The two home runs were the 22nd and 23rd allowed by Nolasco this season that leads the American League. Behind him with two less is Yankees righthander Masahiro Tanaka. The Gregorius home run went down the right field line and it was that typical Yankee Stadium home run.

“In this park yeah,” said Nolasco about the home run Gregorius hit. In other words a Yankee Stadium home run down the right field line. “Have to keep grinding it out,” he said.”All you can do is stay positive, I feel good.No matter how many I win or lose I am the same guy and have to keep grinding.”

Overall though, Nolasco has kept his team in games. It’s that home run ball that has been the culprit which has led to this string of defeats on the mound.

“Thought for the part his stuff was good,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said about his starter who has struggled with a 5.23 ERA and the home run ball. “He’s given us a chance to win. There’s room for him to be more consistent. He’s kept us in games. He’s not that far off where we feel he can be as productive as he was last year.”

Girardi had no issues with his starter. Lefthander Jordan Montgomery earned his third straight win allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings.

“We got a good performance against Montgomery,” said Girardi. He almost made it through the sixth.” He got the run run support from the home runs and Holliday also went 2-for-4 with a double. The Yankees offense which went on a tailspin during the losing streak got timely hits and produced 12-hits.

Austin Romine got the start and caught Montgomery, and tied a career high in hits with 2 RBI. “It’s not easy because he was playing everyday,” said Girardi about the backup catcher who filled in when Gary Sanchez was disabled with a bicep injury to the shoulder.

Girardi said about Holliday, “Great leader, a big bat in the middle of the order. I think he’s been really big on the field, but also in the clubhouse.” And now the Yankees with this win, as they say are ready to start another streak.

That streak is winning as they have been accustomed to doing. They try for a series win Thursday night in the Bronx with righthander Luis Severino (5-2) on the mound.