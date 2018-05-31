Yanks Defeat Astros To Win Three-Game Series [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees defeated the Houston Astros by a final score of 5-3. After a 4-2 homestand record, the Yankees are now 18 games over .500 with an impressive 35-17 record. Tune In, Pinstripes all the Way!
Game Summary: Wednesday, May 31, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Yankees 5 (35-17) vs. Astros 3 (35-22)
- WINNING PITCHER: Luis Severino (8-1; 7.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 11SO, 1HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Dallas Keuchel (3-7; 5.0IP, 7H, 4R, 4ER, 3BB, 7SO, 0HR)
- SAVE: Aroldis Chapman (12)
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): None
- HOME RUNS (Astros): Max Stassi (5th HR/5th Inning)
- ATTENDANCE (Paid): 45,229
- TIME: 2:47