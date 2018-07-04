Yanks Defeat Braves, Win Interleague Series [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Following the New York Yankees 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, the Pinstripes placed INF Gleyber Torres on the 10-day disabled list (effective July 5) with a right hip strain. Until the next time, I bid you adieu. Tune in, find out, Pinstripes all the way!

Game Summary: Wednesday, July 4, 2018

FINAL SCORE: Yankees 6 (56-28) vs. Braves 2 (49-36)

Yankees 6 (56-28) vs. Braves 2 (49-36) WINNING PITCHER: CC Sabathia (6-3; 6.0IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 5SO, 0HR)

CC Sabathia (6-3; 6.0IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 5SO, 0HR) LOSING PITCHER: Julio Teheran (6-6; 5.0IP, 5H, 5R, 5ER, 4BB, 10SO, 2HR)

Julio Teheran (6-6; 5.0IP, 5H, 5R, 5ER, 4BB, 10SO, 2HR) SAVE: None

None HOME RUNS (Yanks): Giancarlo Stanton (21st HR/3rd Inning); Kyle Higashioka (3rd HR/4th Inning); Aaron Judge (24th HR/7th Inning)

Giancarlo Stanton (21st HR/3rd Inning); Kyle Higashioka (3rd HR/4th Inning); Aaron Judge (24th HR/7th Inning) HOME RUNS (Braves): Johan Camargo (9th HR/6th Inning)

Johan Camargo (9th HR/6th Inning) ATTENDANCE (Paid): 46,658 (Sellout #15)

46,658 (Sellout #15) TIME: 3:07

