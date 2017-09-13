Yanks Defeat Rays, Win Fourth Straight Series • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Congratulations to the Cleveland Indians for winning their 21st consecutive game. With the regular season coming to an end, there’s no team hotter than them right now. The question is… how long will their momentum last?

While it appears the Indians have secured their postseason slot, the Yankees are trying to hold on to their Wild Card standing. On Wednesday afternoon, the New York won the rubber game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays by a final score of 3-2. For the Pinstripes, this afternoon’s win concluded their nine-game road trip.

Overall, this was New York’s fourth straight series that they’ve won. After finishing their road trip with a 6-3 record and winning four out of their last five games, the Bronx Bombers return home to Yankee Stadium where they will face the Baltimore Orioles in a four-game series. The first game of their series takes place on Thursday night at 7:05pm.

