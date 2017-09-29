Yanks Division Hopes About Done After Loss to Rays • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It would have been interesting with the few games remaining and the NY Yankees with an AL Wild Card spot but a division title would be better. The Yankees have to now pull off this improbable situation of the Red Sox losing their final three games and the Yankees winning their three left with Toronto for another AL East crown.

Chances of a AL East division tie are very minimal after the Yankees 9-6 loss Thursday night in the Bronx to Tampa Bay. Boston lost their game to Houston so with the Yankees loss they maintained their first place lead with three games to go.

Needless to say, the Yankees would need to win all three remaining and the Red Sox need to lose. But during this stretch that has kept the Red Sox in front, it has been a Yankees win and a Boston win and nothing has changed.

The one exception is the Yankees will play for sure as they host the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card game next Tuesday night in the Bronx. But a Yankees loss Friday afternoon and a Red Sox win, well it will be a wild card elimination games Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s frustrating we had a chance to pick up the win,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “There’s three to go to put more pressure on them,” he said about the Red Sox.

But all the Red Sox need to do is win their game Friday night against the Houston Astros and what awaits is next week and a trip to the American League Division Series.

This game at Yankee Stadium that concluded a three-game series saw Yankees starter Sonny Gray have difficulty locating the fastball. He got the loss allowing six runs in 4.21 innings. In total the Rays hit two home runs off Gray.

One of those home runs came in the first inning. Corey Dickerson, his second batter of the game hit a fastball deep to right field and the Rays were on the board early.

But the damage came in the fifth inning, Gray saw a run scoring wild pitch and Gary Sanchez did not help matters with his Major League leading 16th passed ball. Wilson Ramos hit a two run homer and Tampa Bay never looked back after the seven-run inning. It was the most runs scored in an inning against the Yankees this season.

And at one point it looked like another good night for the Yankees. The home run ball was hit out of the yard, but four were not enough including the back-to-back home runs hit by Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge in the bottom of the first inning off Rays starter Jake Faria.

Gardner and Judge were the first Yankees to hit back-to-back home run leading off a game since Derek Jeter and Curtis Granderson on April 16, 2012 against the Twins,

And now more likely it will be those Twins the Yankees will meet, and only because that elusive division title has not been easy to get. Friday afternoon the Yankees take the field first and Masahiro Tanaka will try and keep those division title hopes alive.

But it may be too late. Sonny Gray was not effective Thursday night and neither was the Yankees bullpen that just about gave the Red Sox their division title.