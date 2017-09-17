Sunday Baseball: Yanks Fail To Sweep Orioles • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – With two weeks left, Major League Baseball’s 2017 regular season is coming to a close. While some teams are either clinching their divisions, others playing for a wild card sport. For a few teams, they’ll play the role of spoilers. For the rest of the teams, their season was already over as soon as the first pitch was tossed back in April.

In the case of the New York Yankees, they’re in position of making the postseason. For the Balitmore Orioles, they’re in position to relish in their role as spoiler. On Sunday afternoon, the Orioles avoided being swept by the Yankees.

After being outscored 30-10 in the first three games of their four-game series, Baltimore held on to defeat the Pinstripes by a final score of 6-4. On Sunday, Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jiménez held the Pinstripes offense to one run in the five innings he pitched. Outside of the solo home run, Jiménez gave up to Didi Gregorious, he pitched a solid game.

After five innings, the Orioles had a 6-1 lead. However, the five-run advantage wasn’t enough as New York rallied to produce three runs between the sixth and eighth innings. By the time the bottom of the ninth inning arrived, Baltimore had a 6-4 advantage. The Yankees had several opportunities to produce another run and even game-tying run. Unlike other times where they’ll be able to pull a miracle out of their bats, the Bronx Bombers were froze out of a ninth inning rally.

Next up for New York, the Minnesota Twins for a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Both teams are currently in the top two sports for the Wild Card sport in American League. Should the Yanks sweep the Twins, they’ll have a seven game advantage in the Wild Card. Should Minnesota sweep New York, they’ll reduce the Yankees four-game wild card lead to one game. Worst case scenario, for both teams is that the others teams contending for a wild card sport go on a winning streak on their own. With that said… Tune In, All Rise, Start Spreading the News…

Game Summary: Sunday, September 17, 2017