Yanks Fall to Boston, Cobra Kai Returning! • Latino Sports

Credit: YouTube

Bronx, NY – On Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees eight-game winning streak came to an end as they fell to the Boston Red Sox by a 5-4 final score.

Regardless of the outcome, the Yankees have posted an impressive 17-2 record over their past 19 games. Next up for the Pinstripes, the Oakland A’s. In other news that I dig, YouTube announced that their popular series Cobra Kai will be returning for a second season in 2019. With that said… STRIKE FIRST. STRIKE HARD. NO MERCY.

About Cobra Kai

In the highly-anticipated return of two iconic characters, the arch-rivals from the legendary Karate Kid film series reunite over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Now living in the affluent hills of Encino, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) leads an enviable life with his beautiful family, while running a successful string of car dealerships throughout the valley.

Meanwhile, his high school adversary, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life has taken a rocky turn, seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Their lives inevitably become intertwined and the rivalry is reignited, setting forth the next generation of “karate kids” in COBRA KAI, a YouTube Red Original Series. COBRA KAI is produced by Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.