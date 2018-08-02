 Yanks Fall To O's, Sunday Pictures • Latino Sports

Yanks Fall To O’s, Sunday Pictures

New York, NY – In a game I didn’t attend on Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees were defeated 7-5 by the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. With that said, enjoy Daniel Budasoff’s photos from Sunday’s 6-3 win against the Kansas City Royals.

Game Summary: Wednesday, August 1, 2018

  • FINAL SCORE: Yankees 5 (68-38), Orioles 7 (33-75)
  • WINNING PITCHER: Alex Cobb (3-14; 6.0IP, 7H, 1R, 1ER, 0BB, 6SO, 1HR)
  • LOSING PITCHER: Sonny Gray (8-8; 2.2IP, 8H, 7R, 7ER, 2BB, 3SO, 1HR)
  • SAVE: None
  • HOME RUNS (Yanks): Gleyber Torres (16th HR/2nd Inning & 17th HR/9th Inning)
  • HOME RUNS (Orioles): Trey Mancini (14th HR/3rd Inning)
  • ATTENDANCE (Paid): 47,202
  • TIME: 3:08 (0:39 delay)
