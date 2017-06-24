Yanks Fall To Rangers, Greenware Cups & Lids • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Losers of nine of out their last eleven games, the New York Yankees were crushed 8-1 by the visiting Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The Yanks sole offensive highlight from Saturday’s baseball matinee was Aaron Judge’s Major League-leading 26th home run off Rangers pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx in the sixth inning. On a positive note, Judge’s homer prevented the Yankees from being shutout for the first time this season. When it’s said and done, Texas was the superior team.

Offensively, defensively, Texas had the Yankees number on Saturday. Their pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx pitched 7.0 solid innings in which he had defensive support. For the game, Bibens-Dirkx threw 93 pitches. Statisically, he surrendered five hits, one earned run, one home run, one walk while striking out three Yankee batters.

His counterpart on Saturday, Yankees RHP Luis Cessa threw for 86 pitches in which the Rangers battered for three earned runs. Along with the loss, Cessa threw a career high eight strikeouts. As rough as his outing was on Saturday, Cessa had moments of brillance and optimism for the second half of season. How healthy he stays remains to be seen.

Returning back to my seat, the Rangers held a commanding 3-0 lead until Aaron Judge’s 26th home run of the season made it a 3-1 score. On a day where the baseball gods favored Texas, Robinson Chirinos extended Texas lead with his 10th home run of the season in the seventh inning. Trailing the Rangers 4-1, the Yanks never threatened again.

With the game already decided and out of reach, the Rangers finished their offensive output with a four-run outburst in the ninth inning in which they torched Yankees pitcher Tyler Clippard. With one win apiece, both teams return back to Yankee Stadium to play the final game of their three-game series. With that said, enjoy the rest of your Saturday.

