Yanks Fall To Rays, Cien For Lucha Underground • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – For the past two days, my rhythm has been off.

While the Mets are away on their current nine-game road trip, I’ve spent the past two days in Citi Field covering the three-game series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. On Monday night, the Yankees took the first game of the series by a final score of 5-1. On Tuesday night, one thunderous swing made the difference.

To be honest, I had spent most of the game at the concession stands waiting on long lines for my meal. On a positive note, I enjoyed interacting with fans of both teams. As bizarre as it was to see both teams compete in Citi Field, it was refreshing to enjoy the flow of an old-fashion gunslinger vs. opposing teams pitching staff.

For eight innings, Yankees RHP Sonny Gray pitched an impressive game. Unfortunately for the gunslinger, he lost. After both teams scored a run apiece in the first innings, neither side were able to produce a run for 6.5 innings. The difference were that two of the five hits Sonny allowed were home runs. The second home run he surrendered sealed the Pinstripes fate for the evening. As a result, the Rays defeated the Yanks by a score of 2-1.

In a few minutes, I’ll post Rich Mancuso’s recap… Congrats, Lucha Underground!

Game Summary: Tuesday, September 12, 2017