Yanks Final Home Game Postseason Questions • Latino Sports

Yanks Final Home Game Postseason Questions

Bronx, NY – Playing in weather conditions suited for the Second Season of Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees concluded their final home game of the regular season at Yankee Stadium in a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Rather than wallow in this defeat and analyze what went wrong on Sunday, here’s my postseason questions…

  1. Where will the Wild Card Game be played? In New York? In Oakland?
  2. Who will be named the starting pitcher of the Wild Card?
  3. How much will Didi Gregorius’ torn cartilage in his right wrist affect him?
  4. Did C.C. Sabathia play his final game at Yankee Stadium?
  5. Final week of the regular season, will Ronald Torreyes be used?
  6. With the Wild Card around the corner, how battered are the Yankees?
  7. Come the Wild Card Game, will Oakland be too much for New York?

