Yanks Final Home Game Postseason Questions • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Playing in weather conditions suited for the Second Season of Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees concluded their final home game of the regular season at Yankee Stadium in a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Rather than wallow in this defeat and analyze what went wrong on Sunday, here’s my postseason questions…
- Where will the Wild Card Game be played? In New York? In Oakland?
- Who will be named the starting pitcher of the Wild Card?
- How much will Didi Gregorius’ torn cartilage in his right wrist affect him?
- Did C.C. Sabathia play his final game at Yankee Stadium?
- Final week of the regular season, will Ronald Torreyes be used?
- With the Wild Card around the corner, how battered are the Yankees?
- Come the Wild Card Game, will Oakland be too much for New York?