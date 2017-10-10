Yanks Force ALDS Finale, Locker's Cleaned Out • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After a day where the sky was colored grey and it drizzled up and down the five Boroughs, it eventually cleared up and combined with it’s humidity, Yankee Stadium was place to be on Monday night. For the second consectutive night, the New York Yankees staved off postseason elimination and they paced and powered their way to 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the ALDS.

For an Indians team who finished their final 39 regular season games with a 35-4 record, they now have their backs against the wall. After winning the first two games of the ALDS, they’ve suffered their first consecutive losses since August 22 – 23 when they faced the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. The team who many predicted would win the World Series are now in the same position as the Yanks… one loss and their season is done.

With the ALDS tied at 2-2, the Indians saving grace maybe the fact that they’re returning home to Progressive Field for Wednesday’s finale. In a winner-take-all-game, Yanks LHP CC Sabathia will face Cleveland’s RHP Corey Kluber. All Rise, Tune In, Let’s Go Yankees!

After covering 124 Yankees/Mets games of the 2017 MLB Season, my season is officially over. For six months, the ballpark was where I had my meals, interacted with many of the beautiful people I met throughout the season. After spending $1,364 on meals, $665.50 on Public Transportation, and 992 hours at the ballpark, my season is over.

So, what now? Much like I did at Citi Field a few weeks ago, I said my goodbyes and thanks to majority of the people I had met throughout the season. The only difference this time around is that I’m at Yankee Stadium and I had to clean out my locker. Honestly speaking, for me, having a locker at Yankee Stadium was awesome.

As I cleaned out my locker I pulled out old game notes, one media guide, several magazines, comic books, baseball cards, my pack of Pilot G-2 pens, my Cafe Bustelo coffee mug filled with packs of instant coffee, and my umbrella. As long and grueling this season was, I can’t believe that it’s already over. Just to clarify, the season’s over for me.

I believe the Yanks have a few games in them to play. In order for their season to continue, they’re going to have to do it on the road. One win and they’re going to the American League Championship Series. One loss, and they’ll be doing what I did moments ago… and that’s cleaning out their lockers and waiting for next season to arrive.

Game Summary: Monday, October 9, 2017