Yanks Home Opener Postponed, Tomorrow's Plan • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The New York Yankees announced that today’s Opening Day game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 3 at 4:05 p.m.

All gates will open to fans with valid tickets at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m., with the introduction of both teams on the baselines. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive as early as possible to avoid lines that will increase in length as game time approaches.

Fans holding paid tickets for today’s game (April 2) may use them for the rescheduled game or exchange their paid tickets for any regular season game at Yankee Stadium through the end of the 2018 season (subject to availability) . Exchanges may be made at Yankee Stadium ticket windows today until 5:00 p.m., tomorrow beginning at 9:00 a.m. and at any other times the ticket windows are open during the season.

Fans holding complimentary (COMP) tickets for today’s game must use them for the rescheduled game. COMP tickets or equivalent tickets bear no cash value and do not have any additional benefits that may be offered to ticket(s) with a dollar value.

Tuesday’s rescheduled game will be broadcast on the YES Network .

For complete information about the Yankees’ rainout policy, please visit www.yankees.com/rainout .

With respect to tickets purchased through StubHub, please visit www.StubHub.com or call 866-STUBHUB (866-788-2482) for complete information about StubHub’s rainout policy.