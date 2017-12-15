Yanks To Host Bronx Winter Wonderland [Information] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium’s Great Hall will once again transform into the North Pole when the New York Yankees host the eighth annual Bronx Winter Wonderland event on Friday, December 15, from 3:00–7:00 p.m.

This event will treat several thousand local youth to a holiday extravaganza complete with holiday decorations, festive music — including caroling by the Renaissance Youth Center Choir — and food and drink. Each child in attendance will also have an opportunity to choose a holiday gift.

In support of this effort, the New York Yankees and Neil and Amanda Friedman — who each made a contribution in the amount of $25,000 — are proud to partner with Toys”R”Us, American Foliage and Legends Hospitality to ensure a memorable holiday experience for all in attendance.