Yanks Lead Cards & Yankee History • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – I’m still here at Yankee Stadium where the weather has dropped from warm to chilly. After five innings of Friday Night Baseball, the Pinstripes now lead the Cardinals by a score of 4-2. While Yanks RHP Masahiro Tanaka has pitched a solid game, it’s been the offense and defense that has lead the way.

As a whole, New York has a 9-3 hit advantage of their interleague opponents. In the bottom of the fifth inning, a Chase Headley double combined by a Cardinal throwing error by Kolten Wong to catcher Yadier Molina enabled Jacoby Ellsbury to hustle home to extend his team’s lead by two runs. The Yankees grounds crew are out and working to the tune of the Village People’s classic, “YMCA.”

With this being the Yanks tenth game of the season, I believe it’s too early to predict where they stand in the American League East. In order for me to make a solid assessment, a minimum of 50 games need to be played. Who’s playing? Who’s struggling? Who’s been traded? Who’s been released?

Only time and future game notes will provide us our answers.

Did you know that today is the 62nd anniversary when Elston Howard became the Yankees’ First African-American Player? Following his April 14, 1955 MLB debut, Howard went on to have a marvelous 13-year career (1955-1967) as he became a two-time Gold Glove winner. In addition, he won the 1963 American League MVP and on nine occasions, he played for the All-Star team. His number #32 was retired on July 21, 1984.

Update: Cards now trail the Yanks by a score of 4-3 in the seventh inning.