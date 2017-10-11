Yanks Lead Indians, Upcoming Films... • Latino Sports

New York, NY – With the New York Yankees currently leading the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in the sixth inning of Game 5 of the ALDS, I feel that it’s a quiet night in my city.

Should the Bronx Bombers hold on to win this pivotal final game, they will advance to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The winner of this possible series will advance to the World Series. Before we jump ahead, let’s get tonight’s game in the books. Until then, here’s a couple of movies that may interest you…