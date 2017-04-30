Yanks Led, Trailed, Rallied, And Lost • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Before I address today’s Yankees game, let’s talk about the New York Mets. Yes, their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals, humilated the Amazins by a humbling 23-5 score.

With this being the Mets 23rd game of the season, today’s loss should be the worse they suffer for the remainder of the season. Despite today’s soul-crushing loss, the Mets (10-14) are only four games off a .500 record. Win, lose, or postponed… always believe.

Supporting a team when it’s winning is easy. Supporting that same team when they’re down is tough and frustrating because their performance can be painful to bear. For those who were at Yankee Stadium for today’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, they have to be emotionally and physically exhausted.

In a game they were in position to win, the Pinstripes fell to the Orioles by a 7-4 score. In eleven innings of baseball, the Yanks led, trailed, rallied to tie, and ultimately lost. If there was a moment that crystalizes the Yanks sisyphean efforts on Sunday, it took place in the 7th inning when Yanks OF Aaron Judge left Starlin Castro on base following his strikeout to conclude the inning.

Despite their ninth inning game-tying success, Yankees failed to bring home the game winning run in next two innings. For the Orioles, their three runs scored in the 11th ended New York’s four-game winning streak. As a result, they’re now tied with the Yanks for the best record in the American League.

Now that their three-game series with Baltimore has concluded, the Bronx Bombers (15-8) will turn their attention to the Toronto Blue Jays (8-17). The first of three games will take place tomorrow evening at 7:05pm. Yanks RHP Luis Severino (2-1) will square off against Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (0-1) Until then… Start spreading the news…