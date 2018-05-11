Yanks Lose Two In A Row, Fall To A's • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After posting a 17-2 record over their past 19 games, the New York Yankees lost their second consecutive game. Following Thursday night’s 5-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox, the Yanks were demolished 10-5 by their West Coast opponents, the Oakland Athletics. To be concluded by Rich Mancuso… click here.
Game Summary: Friday, May 11, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Athletics 10 (19-19), Yankees 5 (26-12)
- WINNING PITCHER: Kendall Graveman (1-5; 6.0IP, 3H, 4R, 1ER, 2BB, 4SO, 2HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Sonny Gray (2-3; 5.0IP, 9H, 5R, 5ER, 3BB, 2SO, 2HR)
- SAVE: Blake Trein (6)
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): Gleyber Torres (3rd HR/3rd Inning); Aaron Judge (10th HR/5th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Athletics): Khris Davis (10th HR/2nd Inning); Matt Chapman (7th HR/2nd Inning); Jed Lowrie (9th HR/6th Inning); Matt Joyce (3rd HR/8th Inning)
- ATTENDANCE (Paid): 43,093
- TIME: 3:02