Yanks Lose Two In A Row, Fall To A's • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After posting a 17-2 record over their past 19 games, the New York Yankees lost their second consecutive game. Following Thursday night’s 5-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox, the Yanks were demolished 10-5 by their West Coast opponents, the Oakland Athletics. To be concluded by Rich Mancuso… click here.

Game Summary: Friday, May 11, 2018