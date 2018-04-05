Yanks Miss Opportunities, Fall To Orioles • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Playing their third game of a six-game home stand at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees lost to the Baltimore Orioles by a final score of 5-2. Losing pitcher for the Yanks was Masahiro Tanaka who played valiantly as he threw 93 pitches in 6.1 innings of work. For majority of the game, Tanaka kept the Orioles in check. Complimenting Tanaka was last season’s AL Rookie of the Year Player, Aaron Judge.

In the sixth inning, Judge had momentarily bailed out a sputtering Yanks offense, who had outscored their opponents by a combined two-game score of 18-6, with a monster home run to give the Yanks a 1-0 lead. Then tragedy came in the seventh inning when he surrendered a two-run home run to Orioles CF Adam Jones. From there, Baltimore tacked on three more runs while stifling the Pinstripe offense from producing any addition runs.

For Baltimore, their win snapped their five-game losing against an American League East team this season. For the Yankees, this was their first home loss of the season. With a 2-1 home record, the Yankees have three additional home games against the Orioles. With a season so young, anything is possible. So possible that in three days at Yankee Stadium, those inside the stadium witnessed Winter, Spring, Summer (slightly), and Fall.

Tonight, the Yanks lost. Tomorrow, who knows. With that said, here’s some pictures from the past three days at Yankee Stadium. Good night, good morning, Let’s go Yankees!

Game Summary: Thursday, April 5, 2018