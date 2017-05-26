Yanks Ninth Annual HOPE Week [Day Five] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After a rainy and cold Thursday, the baseball gods rewarded the 39,044 spectators at Yankee Stadium with cool weather and a beautiful collage of clouds moving slowly and peacefully to it’s next destination. Tonight’s weather and atmosphere matched Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka’s masterful performance against the Oakland Athletics.

The last time Tanaka pitched at Yankee Stadium was on Sunday, May 14 when on Derek Jeter Night/Mother’s Day, the Houston Astros needed only 1.2 innings to knock the Pinstripe pitcher out of the game as they battered him for seven hits, four home runs and eight earned runs.

Following that humiliating loss, Tanaka went on to lose his next game on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. Losers of back-to-back games, Tanaka needed a breakout game.

For the first time in four games, Tanaka demonstrated why he’s been one of the Yankees most reliable pitchers over the past few seasons. Against the Oakland A’s, Tanaka threw 111 pitches in 7.1 innings of work. Demonstrating the slider and splitter that’s been missing from his previous starts, Tanaka allowed five hits, one earned run while striking out 13 batters. No fault to him, Oakland has taken a late 2-0 lead.

With the game now in the bottom of the eighth inning, one has to wonder if the Pinstripes will rally to take the first game of the their three-game series with the Athletics? All Rise, Tune In, Let’s Go Yanks! While the Yankees are battling the Oakland A’s here at Yankee Stadium, their ninth annual HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) concluded.

For those of you unfamiliar with HOPE Week, this annual initiative is and I quote, “a unique week-long community program that brings to light five remarkable stories intended to inspire individuals into action in their own communities.” Here’s Day Five…

Today’s Events (Yankees Press Release): On the final day of HOPE Week 2017, Yankees players Chris Carter, Aaron Hicks, Matt Holliday, Bryan Mitchell, Austin Romine and Chasen Shreve spent the afternoon with Tyler Cashman’s family and the Kilpatrick family in Central Park, going for rowboat rides on “The Lake,” playing with remote control sailboats on the “Conservatory Water,” and having a picnic.

At tonight’s game, the organization that Tyler raised money for – the U.S. Pain Foundation – had an information booth set up at Yankee Stadium so fans could learn more about their programs.

About Today’s HOPE Week Honorees (Tyler Cashman): Today the Yankees recognized 14-year-old Tyler Cashman. Tyler’s mother, Casey Cashman, is a single parent who copes with chronic pain that began in 2008 after neuroma surgery on her right foot. The procedure precipitated several ailments, including reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD).

In 2015, as a middle school student at Old Turnpike School in Tewksbury, N.J., he saw a chance to use his position as manager of the girls’ basketball team to introduce the issue of chronic pain to the larger community. At his team’s games, he would speak to the crowd about the issue, and people could donate money based upon how many points the team scored.

Money collected from his “Points for Pain” initiative went to the U.S. Pain Foundation’s Pediatric Pain Warriors Program, allowing children living with chronic pain to attend a two-week summer camp – the Center for Courageous Kids – in Kentucky. Additionally, Tyler’s work inspired 11-year-old Derek Kilpatrick of Queens, N.Y., to organize a walk at his school to honor his brother, also named Tyler, who copes with RSD.