Yanks Ninth Annual HOPE Week [Day Four] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – While the Yankees are battling the Oakland A’s here at Yankee Stadium, their ninth annual HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) ends tonight.

For those of you unfamiliar with HOPE Week, this annual initiative is and I quote, “a unique week-long community program that brings to light five remarkable stories intended to inspire individuals into action in their own communities.” With that said, here’s Day Four of HOPE Week…

Today’s Events (Yankees Press Release): Yankees honored A Moment of Magic. Earlier today, Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, all five members of the starting pitching rotation, Jordan Montgomery, Michael Pineda, CC Sabathia, Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka, and player wives Amber Sabathia and Rosmaly Severino, dressed as popular superheroes to surprise A Moment of Magic volunteers at a party for children with pediatric brain cancer and their families on the Yankee Stadium suite level.

About Today’s HOPE Week Honorees (A Moment of Magic): Today’s honorees are recent College of Mount Saint Vincent graduates, Kylee McGrane and Maggie McAndrew, who founded A Moment of Magic in December 2014. The mission of their organization is to “restore the magic of believing at a time when a child needs to ‘just be a kid’ and remind them to be brave, strong and fearless.”

With the help of college-aged volunteers, the program arranges visits to sick children, primarily those with pediatric cancer, in hospitals, schools and social service institutions, all while dressed as some of the most recognizable princesses from children’s movies.