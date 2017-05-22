Yanks Ninth Annual HOPE Week [Day One] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After a rainy Monday, the evening here at Yankee Stadium is beautiful and full of enthusiasm as the Bronx Bombers are lead the Kansas City Royals by a score of 3-2. Now in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Yanks have an opportunity to extend their one-run lead. Can they do it? They just did as Chris Carter blasted his third home run of the season on an 0-and-1 pitch. Yanks now lead the Royals 4-2.

Along with the game, the ninth annual HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) kicked off and will run from Monday, May 22 – Friday, May 26. For those of you unfamiliar with HOPE Week, this annual initiative is and I quote, “a unique week-long community program that brings to light five remarkable stories intended to inspire individuals into action in their own communities.” With that said, here’s Day One of HOPE Week…

Today’s Events (Yankees Press Release): Earlier today, HOPE Week 2017 kicked off with Dellin Betances, Starlin Castro, Aroldis Chapman and Didi Gregorius, surprising Victor and Nayyelyn García by the batting cages inside the Yankees clubhouse at Yankee Stadium. After some hitting lessons with Starlin Castro, Victor, Nayyelyn, their mother Ana and representatives from the Icla da Silva Foundation took a trip to The Bronx Zoo, where they ate lunch together before visiting the exhibits.

About Today’s HOPE Week Honoree (Victor and Nayyelyn Garcia): The New York Yankees kicked off 2017 HOPE Week this afternoon by honoring Victor and Nayyelyn García and the Icla da Silva Foundation. In 2015, Victor was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia known as Biphenotypic Acute Leukemia (BAL), a dire diagnosis without known causes or effective forms of simple treatment.

Through the help of the Icla da Silva Foundation, the largest recruitment center for the Be the Match Registry in the United States, the foundation was able to fly the family from the Dominican Republic to the New York-area in August of 2016, picking up all travel and medical expenses. One month later, Victor’s little sister Nayyelyn successfully donated bone marrow to her older brother at Yale-New Haven Teaching Hospital in Connecticut.