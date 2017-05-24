Yanks Ninth Annual HOPE Week [Day Three] • Latino Sports

Credit: NEW YORK YANKEES

New York, NY – While the New York Yankees lead the Kansas City Royals 2-0 in the seventh inning, I’m here at Citi Field watching the Mets hold on to a 5-3 lead against the San Diego Padres. Tune In, Find Out, All Rise and Always Believe…

With both teams are currently winning, the Yankees ninth annual HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) will run until Friday, May 26. For those of you unfamiliar with HOPE Week, this annual initiative is and I quote, “a unique week-long community program that brings to light five remarkable stories intended to inspire individuals into action in their own communities.” With that said, here’s Day Two of HOPE Week…

Today’s Events (Yankees Press Release): HOPE Week 2017 continued today as the Yankees honored Max Chwatko and Alex Travin, known as The Comedy Kids. Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, Chase Headley, Tyler Clippard and Tommy Layne joined the Comedy Kids at the Saturday Night Live set at NBC studios in Manhattan, as the boys performed some of their funniest jokes for the Yankees players. Before heading to Yankee stadium, the duo stopped by the set of the Tonight Show where they were surprised by Jimmy Fallon.

About Today’s HOPE Week Honorees (Comedy Kids): In 2015, Rob and Robin Chwatko (parents of Max) learned that their second child, 6-year-old Scarlett, had a brain tumor. The reality of tending to their youngest child while making sure their 8-year-old son Max did not get lost in the shuffle quickly began to test their resolve.

However, Max and his friend Alex rose to the occasion and tried to take care of Scarlett in their own unique way. The two boys began telling jokes at school in exchange for donations which they planned to give to pediatric brain cancer research. With a little bit of grown-up help from the boys’ parents, Max and Alex branded themselves the “Comedy Kids” and set up a joke stand to raise money for “A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure Foundation.”

After raising over $20,000, the group set up a website to help other children raise money for their own causes. For any child who reaches out, the organization sends a starter kit, including joke cards and T-shirts. The group also helps the newcomers promote their event, giving other kids tips on how to spread the word about their causes.