Yanks Ninth Annual HOPE Week [Day Two] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – While the New York Yankees are losing 4-2 to the Kansas City Royals, I’m here at Citi Field watching the Mets hold on to an 8-3 lead against the San Diego Padres.

Along with the game, the ninth annual HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) kicked off and will run until Friday, May 26. For those of you unfamiliar with HOPE Week, this annual initiative is and I quote, “a unique week-long community program that brings to light five remarkable stories intended to inspire individuals into action in their own communities.” With that said, here’s Day Two of HOPE Week…

Today’s Events (Yankees Press Release): Earlier today, HOPE Week 2017 continued with Manager Joe Girardi, Gary Sánchez, Jacoby Ellsbury, Adam Warren, Ronald Torreyes, Chad Green and Jonathan Holder surprising honoree Amy Palmiero-Winters and a group of young amputee athletes at the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame in Manhattan. The group toured the Hall of Fame’s museum before eating lunch on the infield of the Armory Track, where they were also treated to a video message from former Yankees pitcher Jim Abbott.

About Today’s HOPE Week Honoree (One Step Ahead Foundation): The New York Yankees continued 2017 HOPE Week this afternoon by honoring Amy Palmiero-Winters and her One Step Ahead Foundation. The 43-year-old had her left leg amputated below the knee at age 21 following a motorcycle accident, and with her new prosthetic leg, worked to become a world-class distance runner.

For this, she won both the prestigious 2009 Sullivan Award as the top amateur athlete in the United States and a 2010 ESPY Award as the top female athlete with a disability. In 2010, Amy founded her nonprofit organization in order to provide more opportunities for children with disabilities, and the foundation uses its funds to regularly supply prosthetics to young sufferers of limb difference around the world.