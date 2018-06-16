Yanks Cruise To 46th Win Of The Season • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Back-to-back home runs by Pinstripe Powerhouses Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez was more than enough for RHP Luis Severino to earn his 10th win of the season. Following the Yanks cruise-controlled 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Bronx Bombers have won their 46th game of the season.

With the ballgame over, I’m off to my date. It’s Saturday, the sun is out and complimenting the beautiful weather. To be honest, an evening with someone I dig is a solid way to enjoy my weekend. Until the next time, I bid you adieu. Tune in, find out, Pinstripes all the way!

Game Summary: Saturday, June 16, 2018