Yanks Pace & Power Themselves To A Decisive Game • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Make that three consecutive elimination games and the NY Yankees won them all to keep this October postseason run going strong.

Monday night in the Bronx their 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians earned them a split of four games in this best of five ALDS. The next step is CC Sabathia on the mound Wednesday evening in Cleveland for a decisive fifth game.

If the Yankees win that decisive game it’s this improbable trip to the American League Championship Series and a meeting with the Houston Astros who disposed the Boston Red Sox in four games.

And with all the odds against them again, the Yankees made this look easy.. They got to Indians’ starter Trevor Bauer early with four runs. Bauer, working on short rest worked 1.2 innings and his manager Terry Francona took the chance. But the Yankees had a plan and were able to capitalize on Bauer who appeared to have good control early but lost the strike zone.

Also playing a factor was a Cleveland team committing four costly errors and combined with Bauer, seven relievers out of the pen had trouble keeping the Yankees off the bases. They walked seven and the Yankees were able to get some runners home.

Francona said before Game 4 about the short rest and start for Bauer, “The score of the game will influence how long he goes, not the one-day short rest.”

That four- run second inning for the Yankees was opened up with that first of two errors by third baseman Giovanny Urshela. The RBI double from Todd Frazier and Aaron Hicks run scoring single highlighted the inning along with the first hit of the series from Aaron Judge.

“He came out with real good stuff,” Francona said about his starter. “We kept shooting ourselves in the foot. Not making plays, finishing plays. Trevor felt good about it. We did. Thought his stuff was practically the same.”

Bauer threw 6-⅔ scoreless innings in the opening game of the series. But the Yankees had their righthander, Luis Severino who rebounded from a bad start in the Wild Card game against the Twins where he lasted one-third of an inning.

Severino in his second career postseason start retired 11 of his first 12 batters faced. From there it was all about the 23-year old and how his team responded with a well deserved win that gets them to a decisive game.

“He fact we’ve been able to play in some of these games, I think helps,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “You play in the game, Minnesota. You play in the game you’re down 2-0, you’re down 2-1. You’re facing a guy that we really don’t do anything off of the last time.”

Severino said the big difference in this elimination game was the location. He became the second youngest Yankee to record nine strikeouts in a postseason game next to Dave Righetti.

“I know I got to get my best stuff over there today because I want to get to Game 5,” he said. “The location of my pitches is great so I think that was the big difference.”

Francona said after Bauer left the game that his bullpen, which is a major strength of the Indians, “Tried to manage it the best we could. You get to the point where you certainly aren’t going to match up but we were trying to keep the game where we had a chance to win.”

Seven of those relief pitchers, including the reliable Andrew Miller pitched no more than 1.2 innings.Overall,Indians pitchers allowed six unearned runs, their most in a game since allowing eight unearned runs against the Yankees last July.

“Losing is not a whole lot of fun but we prepare pretty extensively and then you live with the outcome,” Francona said.

So it comes down to a decisive fifth game. The Yankees have momentum and the Indians return to Progressive Field with the home field advantage, Wasn’t it supposed to be this way?