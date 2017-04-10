Yanks Pound Rays On Opening Day [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On a beautiful sunny and clear sky 76-degrees weather, the New York Yankees improved to a 3-4 record as they grounded and pounded the Tampa Bay Rays into an 8-1 submission victory on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium.

Playing in front of a passionate and hungry crowd of 46,955, the Yankees won their home opener for the first time since 2014. Since 1992, the Pinstripes opening day record is an impressive 21-5. Speaking of records, Yankees Skipper Joe Giardi won his 900th game of his managerial career. Today’s Game MVP has to go to RHP Michael Pineda.

In 7.2 innings of work, Pineda struck out 11 batters, gave up two hits, and one earned run.

In layman terms, Pineda was magnificient. His performance on Monday reminded many why the Yanks continue to invest and believe in him. For the first 6.2 innings of the game and prior to Rays Evan Longoria playing the heel with his two-out double, Pineda had a perfect game going on.

Complimenting Pineda’s magnificent performance were the Yankees trio of Aaron Judge, Chase Headley and Starlin Castro. Against the Rays, they each homered as they contributed to the team’s overall 10-hit performance. For a complete game recap, check out Rich Mancuso’s article. With that said, enjoy the photos taken by Bill Menzel.