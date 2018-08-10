Yanks Power Surge Returns To Bronx In Win • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The distinction from other teams in the American League has been the Yankees proficiency to hit the home run ball. And they have been good at hitting long home runs in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium as was the case in the first half of the season.

Now in the final stretch of August and September, and with the postseason almost certain to be a wild card entrant in the AL, the Yankees are without Aaron Judge. And for another few weeks Judge will continue to nurse a chip fracture to the right wrist which means others in this potent home run hitting lineup won’t stand still.

Thursday evening in the Bronx, the beginning of an 11-game homestand got off to a good start for the Yankees and with the home run ball. Yankees batters hit five home runs in a 7-3 win over the Texas Rangers including two from Neil Walker from both sides of the plate.

Aaron Hicks hit his 20th home run, a mark he achieved the first time in is career. Giancarlo Stanton homered for a season best third straight game and according to Statcast that home run, his 28th of the season, had an exit velocity of 121.7 mph. the hardest hit home run since records were recorded with Statcast.

“Trust your approach, what you have,” Stanton said about his recent tear at the plate. In the last eight games, Stanton has four home runs and 10 RBI.

“In today’s game it really is amazing how hard he hits the ball when he squares it off,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Miguel Andujar hit his 16th home run in the fourth inning, his second in the last three games that added at the time to a Yankees 5-1 lead.

So it was a home run explosion again in the Bronx, but also a good night on the mound for left hander J.A. Happ. The Yankees new acquisition, in his second start with the team, tossed 6.0 innings. HIs three earned runs, four hits, nine strikeouts, were more than enough.

Haap was effective after missing a start and was reinstated from the disabled list prior to the game. It was his fifth straight win as a starter at Yankee Stadium, two as a Yankee and three as a Toronto Blue Jay.

“We needed to get those innings from him,” manager Aaron Boone said. At 12-4, Haap is tied for the second highest total of his career. It was also the fifth consecutive game that Yankees starting pitchers have recorded at least 8 strikeouts for the first time in franchise history.

“I know we needed some innings and did what I had to do out there,” Happ said. “

TEXAS SIDE: Adrian Beltre (0-for-4) played in his 2,896th career game tying Brooks Robinson for 14th place on baseball’s all-time list of games played… Elvis Andrus had his career long 19-game hitting streak snapped… Right handed starter Ariel Jurado, 2-2, got the loss He threw 5.01 innings on six runs in his fourth Major League start. The four home runs he allowed are tied for the most allowed by a Rangers starter this season.

