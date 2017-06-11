Yanks Are Prepared To Sweep Baltimore • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Break out the brooms because the New York Yankees (36-23) are one win away from sweeping the Baltimore Orioles (31-29) in their third and final game of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium. In their first two games, the Pinstripes manhandled the Orioles by a combined commanding score of 24-5.

On Friday night, the Yankees managed to pull away late in what initially a close game as they defeated the Orioles by a final score of 8-2. While Friday night’s win was a scrappy Pinstripe victory, Saturday’s was a massacre as New York jumped out 14-0 lead before the O’s produced their first score in the seventh inning.

Pitching today for the Yankees is RHP Chad Green. He was be facing Orioles pitcher RHP Keven Gausman. For Baltimore, they need the win to save face. For the Bronx Bombers, flexing their muscles and producing runs is a must needs to continue. Currently holding on to the American League East top spot, their rivals, the Boston Red Sox (34-27) are only three games behind the Bombers. All Rise, Enjoy the Game… Let’s Go Yankees!