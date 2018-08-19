Yanks Pummel Blue Jays In Convincing Fashion • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – In a game that painfully dragged on at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees pounced on the Toronto Blue Jays with six first inning runs as they paced themselves to a 10-2 Sunday win over their American League East rivals.

With a 78-46 record, the Pinstripes are the second best team in the Majors. In addition to being the best team in MLB, Boston (88-37) currently holds on to a 9.5 lead in the American League East. The Yankees best bet of reaching the postseason maybe through the Wild Card. With over a month of baseball left, anything is possible.

One player who I was happy to see this weekend was Yankees second baseman, Ronald Torreyes. Without a shadow of a doubt, Torreyes is one of the nicest guys in the clubhouse. In addition, he’s a gritty player whose invaluable versatility will help the Yanks later down the stretch when they’ll need him to go and fill in for any player outside a pitcher. On Sunday, Torreyes went 3-for-4 and drove in a run. Welcome back, Toe!

Game Summary: Sunday, August 19, 2018