Yanks Ready To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The New York Yankees today announced the organization’s annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. As part of a number of themed activities and festivities in 2018, a stickball tournament will be held outside Yankee Stadium on River Avenue between 158th and 161st Streets, singers Frankie Negron and Toby Love will perform pregame concerts, Alianza Dominicana will offer free dance lessons at Yankee Stadium prior to a game for ticket-holding fans, and discounted tickets will be offered during the month of September for all Spanish-language Yankee Stadium tours.

The increased activity surrounding Hispanic Heritage Month is an extension of the league’s “Ponle Acento” (“Put an Accent on It”) campaign, launched in 2016 to highlight the distinctive mark that Hispanic and Latino players and fans leave on the game. As part of the league-wide initiative, Yankees players will wear a “Ponle Acento” T-shirt during batting practice prior to their scheduled game on Friday, September 14 vs. Toronto.

Fans who visit www.yankeesbeisbol.com/herenciahispana can find special ticket offers celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The offer for the Yankees’ game on August 31 vs. Detroit includes a ticket to the game and a redemption code for a future Classic Tour of Yankee Stadium; offers for September 14 vs. Toronto and September 21 vs. Baltimore include a ticket for the game, a commemorative Hispanic Heritage Month hat and a redemption code for a future Classic Tour of Yankee Stadium. Additionally, all Classic Tours will be offered to fans at discounted rates in September when using the code NYYES while completing the purchase. Fans interested in a bilingual (Spanish/English) tour should select the 1:00 p.m. Classic Tour.

Throughout September, the Yankees’ Spanish-language Twitter and Instagram accounts will participate in special Hispanic Heritage Month ticket giveaway contests. Fans have an opportunity to win tickets to select September home games by posting a picture showcasing their “Yankees Pride” while using #LosYankees2018.

Additionally, fans who post photos combining their love for the Yankees with their love of Latin cuisine have the opportunity to win seats in the Judge’s Chambers on September 2 or September 19 when using #SaborYankees18. For more information on the contests, please visit the Yankees’ Spanish-language Twitter (@Yankees_beisbol) and Instagram (@Yankeesbeisbol) accounts.

For the third consecutive year, a special Hispanic Heritage Month supplement in Spanish has been included in the September edition of Yankees Magazine, the club’s official game-day program. Yankees Magazine has served as the team’s official game-day program since 1980 and has strived to exceed the expectations normally associated with a team-based periodical.

The unique September edition of Yankees Magazine continues the publication’s dedication to serve its loyal readers in new and engaging ways. The magazine can be purchased online at www.yankees.com/publications and www.yankeesbeisbol.com/publicaciones or by phone at (800) GO-YANKS [800-469-2657].

Yankee Stadium’s food service provider, Legends Hospitality, will offer two new items throughout September. “Fiesta de Leche,” a Latin-inspired shake that includes tres leches cake, condensed milk, cinnamon and horchata, rimmed with puffed rice and topped by a churro, can be found in Section 112. Additionally, tostones sliders will be available at Frank’s RedHot Terrace in the Bleachers.

To learn more about these and other events and initiatives, fans can visit the team’s official Spanish-language website, www.yankeesbeisbol.com, and click on the special Hispanic Heritage Month section. While there, fans can also participate in an online sweepstakes for the opportunity to win tickets to the final regular season home game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, September 23 vs. Baltimore. Up-to-date information on all of the team’s Hispanic initiatives can also be found on the Yankees’ Spanish-language Facebook page, www.facebook.com/yankeesbeisbol.