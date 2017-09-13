Yanks To Recognize Giants Super Bowl XLII Victory • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The New York Yankees today announced a special pregame ceremony recognizing the 10-year anniversary of the New York Football Giants’ historic victory in Super Bowl XLII over the then undefeated New England Patriots.

Prior to the scheduled 4:05 p.m. Yankees-Orioles game on Saturday, September 16, over 40 members of the 2007 Giants team and their Super Bowl trophy will parade along the warning track from centerfield to home plate. In addition, four of the team’s captains — linebacker Antonio Pierce, wide receiver David Tyree, center Shaun O’Hara and punter Jeff Feagles — will throw out ceremonial first pitches.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 3:30 p.m. for the festivities. Following the ceremony, any Guest attending the Yankees-Orioles game on that date will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the Super Bowl trophy in the New York Yankees Museum Presented by Bank of America through the end of the sixth inning.

“The Yankees and the Steinbrenner family look forward to welcoming the New York Football Giants and the Mara and Tisch families back to Yankee Stadium,” said Yankees Chief Operating Officer Lonn Trost. “This is a unique opportunity to highlight the 10-year anniversary of the Giants historic 2007 Super Bowl run. To have so many of the players here in this setting — and to celebrate their remarkable accomplishment — will make for a special and entertaining day.”

“We have a long, storied history with the New York Yankees. Yankee Stadium has always been a special place for us and this city and this region,“ said Giants President John Mara. “It’s fitting that part of the celebration of this great Giants team and the 10th anniversary of their championship includes being recognized by the New York Yankees, and we are grateful.”

The original Yankee Stadium served as the home for the New York Football Giants from 1956-73, with the Giants amassing a 66-49-6 regular season record and a 2-2 postseason record.

In what is often referred to as “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” the Baltimore Colts won the NFL championship at Yankee Stadium in the first overtime game in NFL history, defeating the Giants, 23-17, on December 28, 1958.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.yankees.com, www.yankeesbeisbol.com, at the Yankee Stadium Ticket Office, via Ticketmaster phone at (877) 469-9849, Ticketmaster TTY at (800) 943-4327 and at all Ticket Offices located within Yankees Clubhouse Shops. Fans with questions may call (212) YANKEES [926-5337] or email [email protected]