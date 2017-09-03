Yanks and Red Sox Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox today announced that they will partner to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief by auctioning off various items of autographed team memorabilia from tonight’s matchup at Yankee Stadium.

Proceeds raised through this joint initiative will go to support hurricane relief efforts.

“The effects of this crisis have been felt across the country, including in our own clubhouse where the hearts of many of our players have been with their family and friends who call Texas home,” said Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner. “Tonight, we put our rivalry aside and team up with the Yankees to bring support, attention, and funds to help relief efforts in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

“In difficult times such as this, we stand united with our traditional rival in helping those affected by the hurricane,” said Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner. “We hope that fans are inspired to support the hurricane rescue and recovery efforts in whatever way they can.”

Yankees items, including game-used jerseys from all players and coaches from tonight’s game vs. Boston will be available to be bid upon at www.steinersports.com/harvey.

Additional items at the website will include a non-game-used home plate signed by the entire Yankees team, along with non-game-used autographed caps from every Yankees player and coach.

Red Sox items, including game-used jerseys from all players and coaches from tonight’s game at Yankee Stadium, will be available to be bid upon at www.redsox.com/harvey.

Additional items at the website will include a non-game-used home plate signed by the entire Red Sox team, along with non-game-used autographed caps from every Red Sox player and coach. Both websites are currently live and accepting bids.