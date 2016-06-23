Yanks Rock Colorado With Walk-Off Home Run • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – At the end of 4.5 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, it appeared that the Colorado Rockies were heading toward their second consecutive 8-4 victory over the Yankees.

The last four frames of the game told a very different story. The combination of clutch hitting and the “three headed monster” in the bullpen gave the Yanks a come-from-behind 9-8 win. The initial four Yankee runs were scored by Chase Headley’s grand slam in the second inning; the clubs first four run homer of 2016.

The hard hitting Rockies rebounded with eight runs during the next three frames. Several Yankees spoke in recognition of the Colorado hitting after the contest ended. Headley remarked, “It was tough. They [Rockies] hit the ball well.” Carlos Beltran assessed the opposing club, “They have a good lineup.” C.C. Sabathia admitted one of the major reasons this game was his worst performance of the year “Their [Rockies] lineup is difficult.”

In the bottom of the seventh, the Yanks tied the score at 8. Beltran blasted a three run homer, his 19th of the season, which tied his season mark of 2015. Beltran who has hit three homers in his last five games has been especially hot at the plate for the past month. Since May 19, he is batting .339 (37 for 109), has scored 20 runs, blasted seven doubles and 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs in only 29 games.

The veteran outfielder praised his teammates for Wednesday’s win, “We fought through it; had good at bats; we gave ourselves an opportunity to close the gap; the three guys [Dellin Betances, Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman] were able to stop the opposing team.”

The tying run came with two out in the seventh as Brian McCann doubled, Castro had an infield single and Didi Gergorious singled to knock in the tying run. The Yankee shortstop explained the meaning of the win, “It shows we never give up.”

Castro, the lead-off batter in the bottom of the ninth, hit a 0-1 pitch into the left field stands for the victory. After the game Castro commented, “It feels great. It’s really emotional to win a game like that. It was my first walk-off home run at any level.”

The veteran Beltran, praised the young infielder 13 years his junior, “He’s a guy who plays the game under control. He’s a good player. He goes out every day to contribute. He’s going to get better.”

The Yanks had an off-day on Thursday with the Minnesota Twins scheduled to visit Yankee Stadium on the weekend. Several Yankees spoke of the need for consistent play to move up in the standings.

Manager Joe Girardi remarked, “We need some come-from-behind wins. We need any kind of wins we can get. I think we’re capable of doing it. Now, the hard part is doing it.”