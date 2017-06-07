Yanks Six-Game Home Stand Vs. AL East Rivals [Info] • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Following their road trip, the New York Yankees returned home on Tuesday night for the first of six games at Yankee Stadium.

The stretch will feature matchups vs. two of their AL East Division rivals — a three-game series vs. the Boston Red Sox (Tuesday-Thursday, June 6-8) and a three-game set vs. the Baltimore Orioles (Friday-Sunday, June 9-11). On Tuesday night, the Yankees lost to the Red Sox by a final score of 5-4.

On Wednesday, June 7 and in celebration of Global Running Day, acclaimed marathon runner Meb Keflezighi will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The only athlete ever to win the New York City Marathon, Boston Marathon and an Olympic medal, the 42-year-old will retire following this year’s New York City Marathon in November.

Prior to his first pitch and along with Yankees employees who have also previously completed the New York City Marathon, Keflezighi will take part in a ceremonial run around the warning track with students participating in the Rising New York Road Runners Program in the Bronx.

Reggie Jackson Bobblehead Night will take place on Friday, June 9. The first 18,000 Guests in attendance will receive a bobblehead, courtesy of AT&T. The Jackson bobblehead is part of the 2017 limited-edition collectible player bobbleheads, presented by AT&T. The set of four — also Gary Sánchez previously on April 30, Whitey Ford on July 9 and Aroldis Chapman on August 27 — is the fifth series in a collection of Yankees bobbleheads.

Also on June 9, the Hard Rock Cafe presents Little Steven’s Underground Garage Concert Series, powered by JBL will continue in the Outfield Experience area of Yankee Stadium with a performance by Tito Puente Jr.

The show is scheduled to take place from 6:00-6:45 p.m. Admission to the pregame concert is included with a Guest’s valid game ticket for that date. More information on the series can be found at www.yankees.com/bands.

The son of Tito Puente Sr. — renowned mambo musician, songwriter and record producer— Puente Jr. has become an audience favorite of his own, performing more than 300 shows over the last several years. His 2004 album In My Father’s Shoes featured classic Puente titles and was spun into a BET Jazz television special of the same name. His most recent album release Got Mambo? marked a departure into new music that he can call his own.

As part of Major League Baseball’s Play Ball Weekend initiative, the first 10,000 Guests in attendance, 14 years of age and younger, on Saturday, June 10, will receive a plastic bat and ball set.

Bat Day will take place on Sunday, June 11. The first 10,000 Guests in attendance, 14 years of age and younger, will receive a bat, courtesy of Bank of America.

In addition on June 11, Landis Sims will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Born without hands and half of his legs, the 11-year-old from Elizabeth, Indiana, signed a single-day, ceremonial minor league contract with the Yankees on March 7, 2016.

Since that Spring Training day with the Yankees, Sims has gone on to continue his Little League career and was awarded a 2017 grant from the Challenged Athletes Foundation during a recent visit to the MLB Network studios.

Ticket specials will run on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 (both Youth Games).

For a complete list of ticket specials, including game dates, seating locations, and terms and conditions, fans should visit www.yankees.com/ticketspecials. Please note that all ticket specials are subject to availability.

