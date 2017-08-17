Yanks Slowly Getting Back To Strength • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – With the New York Yankees on the verge of a four-game Subway Series sweep over the crosstown Mets there is good news coming also with the return of some key players that were a part of their first half success.

Manager Joe Girardi confirmed in his pre game meeting with the media that Starlin Castro and Matt Holliday will start rehab assignments Friday.

Also, Girardi confirmed first baseman Greg Bird who has missed most of the season with a right ankle bruise is slowly recovering and will not be rushed. That comes also with the latest injury news. Garrett Cooper who has been filling some of the void at first was put on the 10-day DL with a hamstring pull.

Tyler Austin was recalled from Triple-A Scranton, his second stint with the Yankees this season and is in the lineup Thursday night for the series finale at Citi Field. Austin is batting seventh and has combined this season with Double-A Trenton and Scranton to bat .304, 30 runs scored, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 7 home runs and 28 RBI in 44 games.

Said Girardi, “Austin will get good at bats against left handed pitching.” Steven Matz the Mets lefty gets the start Thursday night.

Castro will begin a rehab assignment with Scranton on Friday. He has been on the DL since July 23rd with a right hamstring strain and Holliday will begin an assignment down in Tampa the same day.

The Yankees trail first place Boston in the AL by 4.5 games at the start of play after their 5-3 win Wednesday night and after a Boston walk-off win over the St. Louis Cardinals.