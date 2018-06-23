Yanks Sweep Mariners Pics, Brazil Defeats Costa Rica • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Saturday morning and here in my city, it’s cloudy. On Friday night, the Mets and Yankees suffered losses. While the Yanks are on pace to 100-win season, the Mets will be fortunate if they’re able to win 75 games.

While the 2018 Major League Baseball is approaching the All-Star Break, the entire planet is tuned into the World Cup. Which teams will escape their Group Stage remains to be seen. As seen as whether or not Mexico can build their momentum of their 1-0 upset over Germany in their match against South Korea later today.

Speaking of wins, on Friday, five-time World Cup champions Brazil defeated Costa Rica by a final score of 2-0. Neymar’s goal in stoppage time secured Brazil’s win over the scrappy Costa Rican team. How far they go in the World Cup remains to be seen. Can they avenge their 2014 World Cup humilating 7-1 loss to then eventual champions Germany? In the meantime, enjoy Bill Menzel’s recent photos of the Yanks sweeping the Mariners. With a day as cloudy as today, tune in and enjoy the World Cup!