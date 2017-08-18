Yanks Sweep Mets As They Now Head To Boston • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Gary Sanchez hit a three run homer in the first inning and Luis Severino was the ace again for the New York Yankees Thursday night at Citi Field. All the Yankees needed was those runs and the 6.1 inning pitched form Severino as they swept the home-and-home four game Subway Series from the Mets.

And with Boston idle, the Yankees gained a half game going into their key three-game series with the Red Sox Friday night. The Yankees trail the Red Sox by 4.0 games in the standings and this sweep was a momentum builder. They are key games this time of year and though the Mets are shorthanded, it was no excuse.

You have to win ballgames either way and that was the prevailing mood for the Mets coming into this series, a team that is playing for pride. Meanwhile the Yankees got the wins they needed as Gary Sanchez with his five runs batted in tied a career high.

Momentum it was and the Yankees feel they have that as they head to Boston.

“Most important thing is getting the wins this time of year especially August and September,” said manager Joe Girardi. His team has won four straight games and they know what they have to do this weekend having lost two of three to the Red Sox last weekend in the Bronx.

Girardi added, “These are really important games for us because the clock is ticking. The most important thing is getting the wins especially this time of year.” Sanchez got hold of a Steven Matz fastball that went to left center field. It was his 22nd of the year that extended a career high.

“I didn’t think it was going out,” said Sanchez through an interpreter. “I hit it right on the barrel but I was a little off balance so I didn’t think it was going to go out.” Sanchez has his swing back and it is very reminiscent of last August as a rookie when he hit 11 home runs and knocked in 21 runs in a span of 24 games.

The Mets fell to a season low 13 games under .500 at 54-66,, their lowest point since the final days of the 2013 season. This was not a Subway Series that clearly was all Yankees and of course they got the momentum as they strive for October.

Curtis Granderson made it interesting with a ninth inning grand slam home run off Yankees reliever Bryan Mitchell. Dellin Betances recorded his 8th save that secured a win for Severino who worked 6.0 innings and earned his 10th win of the season.

“It’s frustrating, especially against the Yankees,” Michael Conforto said. The Mets outfielder went 0-for-4 and struggled in the four games.

The Yankees swept the Mets in this series for the second time since this interleague series started in 1997. They took six consecutive games from the Mets in 2003. But in the end, for the Yankees this was a momentum builder as Boston awaits them for three games.