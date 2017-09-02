Yanks Take Third Game Of Series Against Boston • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Rivera/Latin Face Magazine

Bronx, NY – In front of a sellout crowd of 46,536, the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on a cold September afternoon. With one game remaining in their four-game series, the Yanks hold a 2-1 advantage over their bitter rivals from Beantown.

Leading the way for the Pinstripes was RHP Masahiro Tanaka. In a must-win situation, Tanaka outdueled Boston’s ace LHP Drew Pomeranz. In 7.0 solid innings, Tanaka threw 97 pitches, struck out three batters and surrendered one earned run.

Outside of the five hits he surrendered on Saturday, Tanaka was never in trouble due to the run support the offense provided him. For the game, the Pinstripe offense outslugged the Red Sox 10-6. Yanks Gary Sanchez (3-for-4) and Chase Headley (3-for-4) batted a combined 6-for-8 as they peppered Boston’s Pomeranz.

In a losing cause, Pomeranz threw 105 pitches in 5.1 innings of work. The Red Sox ace surrendered eight hits and was rocked for two home runs, one apiece to Chase Headley and Matt Holiday. With one game left in the series, Sunday’s game starts at 7:35pm.

Game Summary: Saturday, September 2, 2017